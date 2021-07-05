Home News Africa FRSC to arrest driver’s license defaulters in nationwide patrol – bioreports Nigeria
News Africa

FRSC to arrest driver’s license defaulters in nationwide patrol – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
frsc-to-arrest-driver’s-license-defaulters-in-nationwide-patrol-–-bioreports-nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is set to embark on a nationwide patrol to arrest and prosecute unlicensed drivers.

The corps has directed state commands to go after driver’s license defaulters from Monday.

Sector commanders and public education officers have issued statements to announce the operation.

The patrol is tagged “Operation Show Your Driver’s License” and will commence from July 5 to July 11.

The targets are those without valid licenses, expired ones and those with expired temporary copies.

Personnel would be stationed on major roads and highways. Motorists have been asked to cooperate and avoid unruly behaviour.

The FRSC insists that a valid license remains a major requirement for all drivers.

The corps had repeatedly warned that non-possession constitutes grave traffic infractions and endangering the lives of other rod users.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Biafran Government Says It Is Monitoring Nnamdi Kanu’s...

Mother of girl killed at Yoruba Nation protest...

Surrender to DSS, Olowu advises Sunday Igboho –...

Three policemen wounded as gunmen again attack facility...

COVID-19: LASG inspects facilities at SCOAN ahead of...

Youths spotting ‘#BuhariMustGo’ shirts arrested in Dunamis Church...

Mikel Obi Leaves Stoke, Joins Kuwait Sporting Club

At Least Five Killed In Oyo Gas Tanker...

Rescue Ship Picks Up Over 200 Migrants In...

Army Chief, Yahaya attends Church Service, says we’ll...

Leave a Reply