The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is set to embark on a nationwide patrol to arrest and prosecute unlicensed drivers.

The corps has directed state commands to go after driver’s license defaulters from Monday.

Sector commanders and public education officers have issued statements to announce the operation.

The patrol is tagged “Operation Show Your Driver’s License” and will commence from July 5 to July 11.

The targets are those without valid licenses, expired ones and those with expired temporary copies.

Personnel would be stationed on major roads and highways. Motorists have been asked to cooperate and avoid unruly behaviour.

The FRSC insists that a valid license remains a major requirement for all drivers.

The corps had repeatedly warned that non-possession constitutes grave traffic infractions and endangering the lives of other rod users.