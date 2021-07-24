Home NEWS FRSC personnel spared from fatal crash as cement laden trailer rams into patrol van
FRSC personnel spared from fatal crash as cement laden trailer rams into patrol van

Personnel of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) were on Saturday saved from death when their Toyota Hilux patrol van with registration number AI586RS was rammed into by a Tino trailer laden with cement along the Ilesa-Osogbo road in Osun State.

The spokesperson of the Osun Sector Command, Florence Ogungbemi said the accident occurred around some minutes past 1 O’Clock in the afternoon.

The spokesperson revealed that the driver of the white Tino trailer with number KSF614XU had lost control and rammed into the well parked FRSC patrol van after it experienced brake failure.

Ogungbemi said no lives were lost during the multiple accidents but the lone injured victim had been taken to the FRSC clinic in Ilesa for treatment.

She also disclosed that the driver of the trailer has been arrested and handed over to the operatives of the Nigeria Police who had come to the scene of the crash for investigation.

