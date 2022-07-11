Home Business Frontier Asks Spirit Airlines to Again Delay Shareholder Deal Vote
Business

Frontier Asks Spirit Airlines to Again Delay Shareholder Deal Vote

by News
0 views
frontier-asks-spirit-airlines-to-again-delay-shareholder-deal-vote

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. said it still needs more time to garner support for its bid to merge with Spirit Airlines Inc., and asked for Spirit’s shareholder vote on the deal to be pushed back once again.

Frontier Chief Executive Barry Biffle said in a letter dated Sunday to Spirit CEO Ted Christie that the latest data indicates that Frontier and Spirit are “very far” from obtaining shareholder approval for their merger. Frontier believes it will need more time to win shareholder approval of the deal, Mr. Biffle said, as rival JetBlue Airways Corp. mounts a rival offer for Spirit.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Twitter Stock Drops After Elon Musk Looks to...

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Rocks the Box Office

U.S. Seeks to Fix WTO Dispute Process

Some Brands Voice Support for Abortion Access as...

Nord Stream Russian Gas Pipeline to Europe Shut...

Tyson Foods Works to Fix Its Chicken Operations

Global Tax Talks Hit Another Delay

Twitter Didn’t Seek a Sale. Now Elon Musk...

Baby-Formula Production Has Restarted at Abbott’s Michigan Plant

Economy Week Ahead: Inflation and Retail Sales in...

Leave a Reply