frontier-asks-spirit-airlines-to-again-delay-shareholder-deal-vote

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. said it still needs more time to garner support for its bid to merge with Spirit Airlines Inc., and asked for Spirit’s shareholder vote on the deal to be pushed back once again.

Frontier Chief Executive Barry Biffle said in a letter dated Sunday to Spirit CEO Ted Christie that the latest data indicates that Frontier and Spirit are “very far” from obtaining shareholder approval for their merger. Frontier believes it will need more time to win shareholder approval of the deal, Mr. Biffle said, as rival JetBlue Airways Corp. mounts a rival offer for Spirit.