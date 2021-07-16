from-‘unbelievable’-to-‘just-brilliant’:-rory-mcilroy-experiences-the-open’s-lows-and-highs

(CNN) Fans literally run to congregate around the first tee, searching for any line of sight they can. Young and old, a huge crowd has assembled here at the opening hole at Royal St George’s.

The golfer they are trying to catch a glimpse of bounds into view with typical jauntiness and the crowd erupts in delight.

Rory McIlroy may be going through a rough patch on the links course, but golf fans still absolutely adore him.

After a typically booming drive he strides off the first tee at the Open with purpose and is greeted with a cacophony of: “Come on, Rory,” in particular from younger fans.

Having burst onto the scene as a young golfer, winning four majors and capturing the hearts and minds of many golf fans — in particular, those from the UK — McIlroy is a name that is often sought on leaderboards, with many wishing him well whenever he steps onto the course.