From The Birthplace Of Japanese Whisky, THE HOUSE OF SUNTORY INTRODUCES THE REFORMULATED YAMAZAKI® 25, Enhancing The Award-Winning Yamazaki Collection – PRNewswire

Fifth generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo has returned to the roots of what made Yamazaki quintessentially Yamazaki. Yamazaki Single Malt celebrates the profound spirit of its soul place – deep, complex and multi-layered with fruit and Mizunara notes. For Fukuyo, Yamazaki 25 was a journey in rediscovering what is Yamazaki, the pioneer of Japanese Whisky. Now, Yamazaki 12, Yamazaki 18 and the reformulated Yamazaki 25 all contain carefully blended liquid components aged in American oak, Spanish oak and Japanese Mizunara oak.

“My inspiration for Yamazaki 25 was the Yamazaki 1984 statement that was awarded the ultimate recognition of the Supreme Champion Spirit at the International Spirits Challenge in 2010,” said Shinji Fukuyo. “We went back to the key component whiskies of Yamazaki. We deliberately chose to feature the depth and profound nature of the notable Japanese Mizunara Oak. For in its meticulous balance with the American and Spanish Oak, Yamazaki’s signature multi-layered taste profile and complex aroma is accentuated.”

Yamazaki means “mountain cape” originating from the two Japanese characters⼭(yama – mountain) and崎 (saki – cape), referencing its unique geographic location – surrounded by a range of forest covered mountains. Since 1923, Yamazaki Distillery has been globally acclaimed as Japan’s first and oldest malt distillery. Nestled proudly on the periphery of Kyoto, the area around Yamazaki Distillery has been long referred to as “Minaseno” famous for its exquisite natural water, even mentioned in the Man’yoshu, the ancient anthology of Japanese poetry. Home to Sen no Rikyu, Master of “The Way of Tea” and his renowned “Rikyu no Mizu” (water of the imperial villa), the waters of Yamazaki are selected by the nation’s Ministry of Environment as one of Japan’s one hundred best natural mineral waters.

In 1984, following the pioneering spirit of Shinjiro Torii, second generation Master Blender Keizo Saji introduced Yamazaki Single Malt Whisky to commemorate the 60 years since the first drop of whisky was made at the Yamazaki distillery. Since then, Yamazaki has continuously paved the way for Japanese whisky. In 2003, Yamazaki was the first Japanese whisky to be awarded the Gold Medal at the International Spirits Challenge. Today, Yamazaki is embraced as one of the best single malts of the world, with Yamazaki Sherry Cask 2013 being awarded the World’s Best Whisky in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2015. This year, 18 years after receiving its first Gold Medal, the reformulated Yamazaki 25 again received a Gold Medal from the 2021 International Spirits Challenge.

The new Yamazaki 25 enhances the award-winning Yamazaki collection, consistently showcasing the House of Suntory’s diversity of making and art of aging. Meticulously composed of rare malt whiskies, all aged over 25 years in American, Spanish and Mizunara Oak casks, this masterpiece single malt embraces a complex flavor profile highlighting dried-fruit aromas, balanced with hints of tart and subtle sweetness, all enveloped in its signature, noble, sandalwood bouquet of Mizunara casks, for a deep and lingering finish.

Fukuyo suggests Yamazaki 25 to be enjoyed neat in your favorite whisky glass to savor your special moments.

Reformulated Yamazaki 25: Tasting Notes

COLOR: Amber

NOSE: Mizunara spiced notes of incense, followed by a complex bouquet of dried kaki persimmon and satsuma orange notes.

PALATE: Mizunara sandalwood notes that open and deepen into complex layers of dried kaki persimmon subtle sweetness, tart yuzu notes with gentle shoga ginger spicy notes

FINISH: Profound long finish of Mizunara spiced subtly sweet and tart wood notes that remain with lingering smoky accents.

The bottle label is 100% handcrafted mulberry Echizen paper produced via a slow process of drying on wood boards (a traditional Japanese method).

Yamazaki 25 Single Malt Whisky is presented at 43% alcohol by volume (86 proof) with a suggested retail price of $2,000.00 (750ml).

ABOUT HOUSE OF SUNTORY

Since 1923, Suntory has been renowned as the pioneer of Japanese whisky for its House of Master Blenders and for their Art of Blending. The founding father of Japanese whisky Shinjiro Torii built Japan’s first malt whisky distillery in Yamazaki, and the Suntory legacy continued with Torii’s son, Keizo Saji, Suntory’s second master blender who continued to establish distilleries including the Hakushu distillery. As the generations of Suntory’s master blenders carry on, Suntory Whisky remains committed to heritage and innovation. The House of Suntory Whisky has been named four-time Distiller of the Year at the International Spirits Challenge in London, UK (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014). Most recently in 2021, The House of Suntory was named Japanese Distiller of the Year.

Suntory Whiskies are subtle, refined and complex. The portfolio includes two single malt whiskies: Yamazaki—Japan’s N°1 Single Malt, multi-layered and profound, Hakushu—verdant, fresh, and delicately smoky; and two blends: the noble blend, Hibiki—Japan’s most highly awarded blended whisky and Suntory Whisky Toki.

whisky.suntory.com @suntorywhisky #suntorywhisky

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

