from-stocking-shelves-to-hall-of-fame:-qb-kurt-warner-shares-look-at-movie-about-his-life

Kurt Warner, an Iowa native and Super Bowl-winning Hall of Fame quarterback, released a first look at his biopic, “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” via Twitter this week.

The two-minute video features scenes from the movie, behind-the-scenes footage of the filming process and interviews with Warner; Brenda Warner, his wife; Zachary Levi, who plays Warner, and Anna Paquin, who plays Brenda Warner.

“I’ve had so many people tell me, ‘Your story is made for Hollywood. It’s made for the big screen,’ ” Kurt Warner said during his interview.

The movie, produced by Lionsgate and directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin, was originally set to be released in 2020 but was pushed back due to COVID-19. Its new release date is Dec. 10.

The film is based on Warner’s memoir, “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season.” It follows Warner’s improbable journey to NFL stardom.

Born in Burlington, Iowa, Warner attended high school in Cedar Rapids before playing football at the University of Northern Iowa. After a UNI career where he didn’t start until his final season, Warner went unselected in the 1994 NFL draft and was cut from the Green Bay Packers’ training camp before the start of the season.

More: Biopic on Kurt Warner coming to theaters in December

He returned to Cedar Falls, where he stocked shelves at a Hy-Vee grocery store and served as a graduate assistant for the UNI football team.

Stints with the Iowa Barnstormers and Amsterdam Admirals followed before Warner finally got his NFL shot in 1998. He played 12 seasons with the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. He was twice named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, and in 2000 led the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Tennessee Titans. He was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Register reporter Sarah Kay LeBlanc contributed to this report.

Matthew Bain is the deputy sports editor for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kurt Warner, NFL Hall of Famer, shares look at movie about his life