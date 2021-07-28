From Kareena Kapoor to Jacqueline, Here Are 5 Celebrities Who Are Coffee Lovers (Just Like Us) – NDTV Food

There’s nothing better to wake you up on those heavy-eyed drowsy mornings than a hot cup of coffee. If you hear a coffee addict say ‘Don’t talk to me before I have my coffee’, don’t just stand there, be a good samaritan and get them some because their day honestly doesn’t start without a cup of joe. Now much like us, our favourite Bollywood celebrities also have their priorities for coffee in check. Some like to flaunt their perfect coffee-making skills on social media and some like to show how happy the drink makes them every morning. From the Kapoor sisters to Jacqueline Fernandez, there are a number of celebrities who have expressed their love for coffee. So here is a list of 5 celebrities, who just might be our coffee twins when it comes to the morning cuppa.

1. Karisma & Kareena Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters is the power duo that often does rounds of social media with their classy looks, sassy parties, and fabulous lives. But another thing that is common between the sisters is their obvious love for coffee, from putting up stories of the everyday cup to sharing a coffee flavoured ice-cream with their children, Karisma and Kareena sure like to flaunt their love for the drink. Read about their love of coffee here.

2. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is the embodiment of a healthy lifestyle, and we all wish we could walk in her steps. If not the diet and exercises, there is at least one simple thing that we can learn from the actress and that is how to enjoy a healthy morning coffee. Malaika had shared a ketogenic coffee drink on her Instagram profile, that is said to fasten weight loss and increase the person’s level of energy. Read about this healthy coffee here.

3. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha is another actress who personifies fitness and a healthy lifestyle, usually, on a very stringent diet, Bipasha seldom binges on anything other than what’s advised for her. But that doesn’t mean that the actress doesn’t let loose once in a while, after all on some weekends you just want to celebrate with some delicious desserts. And the actress surely goes for none other than a coffee-flavored Panna Cotta. Read about it here.

4. Sara Ali Khan

Sara is an entertainer in every way, and her social media presence is proof of that. From quirky videos to funny comments, she is slowly becoming an Instagram favorite. Another thing we love about this young actor is her love for food and how she lets us in on the variety of food she has from time to time. Earlier this year Sara posted a video of trying to scoop up the froth of the coffee using a cookie and we couldn’t help but giggle at how relatable that was. Read about that here.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline blesses the internet with her bubbly personality and obviously one of the secrets to her powerful persona is coffee. The actress recently shared a picture where she is smiling wide holding a coffee mug and wrote ‘This is what coffee does to me’ and we completely agree that a good cup of coffee does brighten up your day!

So, the next time you fix yourself a cup, remember to smile wide and have a great day just like your favorite celebrities.