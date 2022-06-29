from-july-1,-you-may-face-penal-action-for-using-banned-single-use-plastic

NEW DELHI: You may face a penalty if you continue to use certain identified single-use

plastic

(SUP) items anywhere in the country from July 1. Though the quantum of penalty will depend on respective local civic bodies’ decisions on punitive actions including fines or jail terms, the Centre has sensitised all states and

Union Territories

to enforce the ban on those items which not only pollute air, water and soils but also clog drains and damage the overall natural ecosystem.

Environment minister

Bhupender Yadav

, however, on Tuesday said the idea was not to create any trouble for common people and the ban would be enforced with everyone’s “cooperation” with focus being on creating awareness and promoting use of alternatives.

He, at the same time, insisted that the government gave enough time to industry and people to prepare for the ban that would prohibit “manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use” of 19 identified single use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, all across the country with effect from July 1.

The list of banned SUP items includes earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers.

Acting on a call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to phase out single use plastic items by 2022, the environment ministry notified the ban on identified SUP items on August 12 last year, giving nearly one year of time to users and stakeholders including manufacturers to prepare for it.

Asked about punitive action against the common people found violating the ban, a senior official said, ”Violation of the ban will be considered a violation of the Environment Protection Act (EPA) which is a criminal offence. These punitive actions have been detailed under Section 15 of the Act. Municipal corporations can also take action against violators according to their bye-laws.”

He noted that there are instances of fines to an extent of Rs 500 or Rs 1000 or more for repeat offenders, depending on bye-laws applicable in cities. Besides, the law provides for imposing environmental compensation on others such as manufacturers, importers and stockists for violations.

According to the Section 15 of the EPA 1986, whoever fails to comply with or contravenes any of the provisions of this Act shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees, or with both. If the failure or contravention continues beyond a period of one year after the date of conviction, the offender shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years.

For effective enforcement of ban on identified SUP items from July 1, the ministry on Tuesday said national and state level control rooms will be set up and special enforcement teams will be formed for checking illegal manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned single use plastic items.

“States and UTs have been asked to set up border checkpoints to stop inter-state movement of any banned single use plastic items. Manufacturers, stockists, suppliers and distributors of SUP items have already been asked to ensure zero inventory of the 19 SUP items by June 30.Failure to do so will invite punitive action,” said the official.

He said plastic used for packaging in the FMCG sector and PET bottles (recyclable plastic) are not banned but will be covered under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines, notified in February. Under the EPR guidelines, producers, manufacturers, and brand owners will have to ensure collection of such plastic back from the market.

The CPCB has, meanwhile, launched Grievance Redressal App to empower citizens to help curb plastic menace. The ministry will launch a

pan-India

awareness campaign from July 1 to July 31 for enforcement of ban on SUP items.

