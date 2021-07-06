from-america-with-love:-rmd-blushes-hard-as-daughter-pulls-60th-birthday-surprise-for-him-in-lagos-home

RMD’s US-based daughter, Blessing, pleasantly surprised her dear father for his 60th birthday celebration

The young lady teamed up with someone in Nigeria to have a birthday surprise team visit the actor’s Lagos home

RMD blushed hard as he was handed a big birthday cake and a saxophonist serenaded the atmosphere with sweet music

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo has received a massive outpour of love from many as he celebrates his 60th birthday on Tuesday, July 6th.

Even though the actor’s US-based daughter, Blessing, is not in Nigeria to celebrate her dad, she made sure to organise a lovely surprise for him.

Blessing took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment a birthday surprise team arrived at her father’s Lagos home and celebrated with him.

Nollywood’s RMD blushes as daughter surprises him for 60th birthday.

Photo: @_blessing_douglas/@mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

The celebrant was handed a massive birthday cake as a saxophonist who also came around performed the popular happy birthday song.

RMD was seen blushing in the cute video as people present captured the cute moment on camera.

At the end of the video, the proud daddy extended appreciation to his daughter who made the entire thing possible all the way from the US.

Watch the video below:

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

More congratulatory messages pour in for RMD

The comment section was filled with more congratulatory birthday messages for the veteran Nollywood star.

Read comments sighted below:

praise180 said:

“Happy birthday to a living legend.”

everythingladies1 said:

“Happy 60th birthday sir.”

Mo Abudu celebrates RMD at 60

In a related story, . reported that media executive and CEO of EbonyLife Studios, Mo Abudu, got RMD feeling emotional with her special birthday shout-out to him.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mo wrote:

“Thank you for being you RMD. Thank you for your contributions to the growth of our industry and for giving it your all. Thank you for supporting me on my journey and giving such incredible performances in The Wedding Party and Castle & Castle.”

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Source: .