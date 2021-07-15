friends-told-police-teen-fantasized-about-killing-and-drew-mutilated-bodies-before-allegedly-murdering-teen

Police have arrested Aiden Fucci, 14, who has been charged with the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey (St Johns County Sheriff’s Office)

Disturbing details have emerged in the homicide case against Aiden Fucci, as friends told detectives he frequently fantasized about killing and mutilation.

The 14-year-old Mr Fucci is accused of stabbing fellow student Tristyn Bailey, 13, approximately 114 times in St John’s County, Florida in May.

He has pled not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder.

A newly-released report includes interviews with friends of Mr Fucci, who say he often talked about murder and had recently said he planned to drag a random person into the woods and stab them.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office report, the same friend also said that on occasion, Mr Fucci “would take his knife out and pretend to stab her with it”.

“Aiden would draw graphic pictures depicting mutilated bodies,” she said, and told her he heard voices when he was angry that would tell him to kill people, according to The Daytona Beach News Journal.

She added: “Aiden knew something was wrong with him and wanted to reach out for help.”

Evidence used in the case was also described in the report.

The sheath of a Buck knife was discovered in his bedroom, along with a pair of shoes and a shirt with blood. A Buck knife, retrieved from a pond near where Ms Bailey’s body was found, was consistent with her stab wounds.

According to the autopsy report, Ms Bailey had 49 defensive stab wounds on her arms and right hand. Her body was found with the word “karma” written on the inside of her left ankle, and a smiley face drawn on her right ankle. It’s not clear who was responsible for the drawings.