Friends And Fans Celebrated Biz Markie, The “Clown Prince Of Hip-Hop,” After His Death At 57 – BuzzFeed News

Markie was best known for his hit single “Just A Friend,” and had cameos in the movie Men In Black II and the TV show Spongebob Squarepants .



David Corio / Redferns via Getty Images

Biz Markie in London in 1988.

Legendary rapper and “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” Biz Markie’s death on Friday was met with an outpouring of gratitude and admiration from fans and fellow artists alike. “It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, Hip Hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” his manager Jenni Izumi said in a Friday statement provided to BuzzFeed News. “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.” The cause of death was not immediately made public. However, Markie, 57, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in his late 40s, and was hospitalized last year for an extended period due to complications related to the disease, according to TMZ.

Markie — whose given name was Marcel Theo Hall — was born in Harlem, New York, and was known for his beatboxing and his goofy persona. He was most famous for his 1989 platinum single, “Just A Friend,” and later made well-received cameos in the movie Men In Black II and as Kenny the Cat in the show Spongebob Squarepants. He also appeared on the children’s show Yo Gabba Gabba, where he taught kids to beatbox.

While he never again had a hit that reached the same popularity as “Just A Friend,” he was a friend of many other artists, including Marley Marl, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J, and Questlove, and collaborated with some of them.

On Friday, friends and fans shared remembrances and favorite clips of Markie performing on social media. In a tearful video posted on Instagram, LL Cool J said he remembered “running around Queens and Long Island” with Markie when the two were younger, and being with Markie in his grandmother’s basement when he wrong the song “Rock the Bells.” “I’m glad we got to do what we got to do towards the end. … Love you man, peace,” said LL Cool J.

Musician Questlove also shared an emotional post on Instagram, writing about everything he had learned from Markie. He also recalled Markie DJ-ing at a White House Correspondents’ Dinner and lighting up the room.

“Biz built me man,” wrote Questlove. “This cat was one in a million. I’ll never forget my first time at #NerdProm during O’s first term and Biz was the dj & i asked him ‘what’s the Wobble –– BIZ loved getting you if you weren’t up on something ––’AYE VAUGHN he don’t know The Wobble!!!’….he plays it & I never seen a black song transform an entire room of suits – the press/White House staff/even Rachel Maddow ran from behind the bar (she was serving drinks) & got down.” Artists like Missy Elliot also mourned Markie’s death and talked about his impact. “I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore,” wrote Missy Elliott. “Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER.”

I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore😩& whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes💜 Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER🙌🏾 & you will NEVER be Forgotten🕊💜🙏🏾 Rest king @BizMarkie👑

12:15 PM – 17 Jul 2021



Twitter: @MissyElliott



Actor Kerry Washington credited Markie’s music with teaching her “how to let music live in my body.” “We were in awe,” Washington wrote. “He was a genius.”



When I was a teenager we used to sneak out on Monday night to hit the hottest party in NYC. Soul Kitchen taught how let music live in my body. Whenever we saw Biz on the 1s & 2s we were in awe. He was a genius. Rest In Peace and Soul @BizMarkie

01:24 AM – 17 Jul 2021



Twitter: @kerrywashington



Artist Fab 5 Freddy celebrated Markie’s “unique comic hip hop genius,” and shared a clip from Kool G Rap’s music video for “Erase Racism,” saying Markie’s lyrics made people “smile & think about just how stupid racism really is.”



I’m Gonna miss my friend @BizMarkie and his unique comic hip hop genius. I directed this music video for @TheRealKoolGRap in 90, “Erase Racism” that featured @bigdaddykane & BIZ sings the chorus making us smile & think about just how stupid racism really is.

02:35 PM – 17 Jul 2021



Twitter: @FABNEWYORK



DJ Rhettmatic called Markie, simply, a “hero.”



This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace to the Diabolical One…the one & only @BizMarkie. Thank you for being our hero. I’m very lucky I got to meet you, Dj with you & become friends with you. You will be truly missed big bro. This one hurts. #BizMarkie #TheDiabolicalOne

12:57 AM – 17 Jul 2021



Twitter: @rhettmatic



“I grew up breakdancing to your music and it was an honor to share the stage with you! A true innovator in the music business!” wrote New Kids On The Block singer Danny Wood.

Other hip-hop artists also mourned Markie’s death, calling him a “king” and a “legend.”

👑 Biz was an amazing human being.He put smiles on millions of faces and was loved by all.A true hip hop Legend.He will be missed but never forgotten. Authentic !!! Original !!! #ripbizmarkie 🕊 🕊🕊 https://t.co/0rTiD9F351

02:00 AM – 17 Jul 2021



Twitter: @MCHammer



Public Enemy leader Chuck D also shared his own post mourning several hip-hop artists who he said had died recently, including DMX, MF Doom, Gift of Gab, and now Markie.



DJ Flipout also shared a recording of a call with Markie, in which the rapper called after breaking a copy of his 45 record of “Let Me Turn You On,” and wanted to buy Flipout’s to replace it. “He said he stepped on his copy, broke it, and cried,” wrote Flipout. “But now I cry. Rest in Peace BIZ.”

The time @BizMarkie called me because he knew I had a copy of his 45 “Let Me Turn You On” but he broke his copy and couldn’t find another one lol So he wanted to buy mine off me! Haha

He said he stepped on his copy, broke it, and cried. But now I cry. Rest In Peace BIZ. #NBTB

06:17 AM – 17 Jul 2021



Twitter: @Flipout



Fans also shared their favorite clips of Markie, including his iconic performance in Men In Black II, and some from chance encounters where Markie improvised on the spot.

My brother met @BizMarkie in a parking garage in Laurel, MD and asked him to help #SaveTheCrew. This video was the result of that encounter. Rest In Peace kind soul. #Crew96 https://t.co/0hUiRln7yf

12:54 AM – 17 Jul 2021



Twitter: @kcrognale



One fan thanked Markie for teaching her daughter how to beatbox on the show Yo Gabba Gabba.