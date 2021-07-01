friends-and-family-of-capitol-rioter-caught-on-video-dragging-a-cop-tell-judge-he-was-‘helping’-the-officer

(CNN) Friends and family members of a US Capitol rioter charged with dragging a police officer into the violent mob told a federal judge that he was actually trying to help the officer despite video of the harrowing incident showing him pulling the officer away from the police line.

Kentucky resident Clayton Mullins was charged with eight crimes tied to the incident, where an officer was dragged into the crowd and viciously beaten, leading to a tug-of-war between the pro-Trump rioters and other officers who tried to pull their colleague back to safety. Mullins is accused of dragging the officer into the mob and shoving another who was trying to save him.

Mullins has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers say he was “trying to rescue” the officer that he dragged.

He was arrested in late February and released after a few weeks in jail. He now wants to loosen the rules of his release, which require him to largely stay at home and to submit to location monitoring. The letters from his friends and family members, some of which defended his actions on January 6, were submitted as part of his effort to relax the home-detention rules.

“I have reviewed the video … from my knowledge and knowing Clayton personally, it appears to me that he is trying to keep the ‘MOB’ from dragging the officer out of view. I believe if Clayton hadn’t held on to the Officer’s leg that Officer may not be with us today,” wrote Carroll Graham, a friend of Mullins, who is a sergeant for the Illinois State Police and a Marine Corps veteran.