The upcoming Motorola Edge 20 series has been the subject of several leaks and teasers. With their launch still weeks away, a lot is already known about the devices. But this hasn’t prevented further leaks from popping up online. The latest leak by tipster OnLeaks has revealed some compelling renders of the Edge 20, showing some of its features.

The renders are similar to the image of the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro which appeared on China’s TENAA database earlier this month. Only that we get to see the front camera clearly and how the device looks in a different pain job. It is speculated that the renders are for the global edition of the Edge 20. They reveal a triple camera setup at the rear and a 32MP front camera embedded under a centrally located Bioreports News hole. The triple rear camera setup is signposted by a 108MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. There is a LED flash behind the third lens.

The Lenovo-owned Motorola Edge 20 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset. The base model of the Edge 20 will come with 6GB-rated RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM version could come with up to 256GB of internal storage.

The renders show a Bioreports News-hole that is about 1.7mm thick to add to the 8.9mm thickness of the device on the whole. The 6.7-inch screen is an FHD+ display with a 120Hz display refresh rate. Slim bezels adorn the device, and there is a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device, which also is the power button for the device.

The Motorola Edge 20 does not have a 3.5mm audio jack. Hence you can only listen to music via a wireless connection. In addition, it sports a 4,000mAh battery, but we are not clear what juice the study packs on a full charge.

The exact launch date for the Motorola Edge 20 is still under wraps but there are speculations that it will be launched by the end of July. We expect to know the pricing and global availability details when the models are launched.

