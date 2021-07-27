fresh-graduate-shot-dead;-many-injured-as-hoodlums-attack-shopping-mall-in-ibadan

Some hoodlums who have been suspected to be cultists reportedly killed a new graduate and caused many others to sustain injuries after they attacked Shoprite Mall along Ring Road, Ibadan on Sunday night, July 25, 2021.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday July 26, in Ibadan. According to the witness, the deceased identified as Akinola Babatunde, was shot dead by the hoodlums at the entrance gate of the mall.

The witness revealed that people at the mall at the time, began running helter-skelter after the miscreants struck which led to the injury of an unspecified number of persons.

The witness stated that the attempt by the hoodlums to use the opportunity to break the glass door of the mall to loot was unsuccessful.

He said the quick appearance of security operatives further prevented the hoodlums from gaining access into the mall.

“I suspect those boys were members of rival cult group, trying to prove superiority here at the mall,” the witness said. “The incident started at a Club inside the Shoprite around 8:30 p.m. and those hoodlums later pushed themselves to the entrance gate where one person was killed,” the witness said.

Spokesperson of the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said it was a case of ‘cult related violence” and investigation is ongoing.