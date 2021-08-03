fresh-graduate-of-yabatech-fatally-stabbed-during-signing-out-celebration

A fresh graduate of Yaba College of Technology has tragically lost his life after he was stabbed during his sign out celebration.

Victor Moore Osatuyi, a higher National Diploma 2 civil engineering student, had gone out to celebrate with friends after their last exams when he was stabbed.

The fresh graduate had joined his colleagues to celebrate at a lounge on July 28 after their exams. However, a fight broke out in the lounge and Victor was injured.

The father-of-one was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors tried unsuccessfully to save him before they pronounced him dead.

Victor was buried on July 30. Students of Yabatech have scheduled a candlelight event in his honor to hold today, August 3.