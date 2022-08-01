fresh-graduate-murdered-in-anambra-state-by-unknown-gunmen

A fresh graduate of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra state, identified as Nnamdi Paul Odoh, has been killed by unknown gunmen while returning from an outing.

The deceased was murdered on Sunday, July 31, in the Oba area of Anambra state by some yet-to-be identified assailants.

Nnamdi reportedly posted a video of himself cruising in his car while returning from the hangout, moments before he was killed.

The young man, who graduated from the polytechnic barely three months ago and took to Facebook to celebrate the milestone, has been mourned by his friends online.

In other news, the Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Omotayo Sanyaolu, has died in a ghastly car accident on Friday, July 29.

Sanyolu was driving around Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja in the early hours of Friday, when he accidentally rammed the vehicle into an ATM located in the area.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, released a statement saying that Sanyolu died from the impact of the collision.