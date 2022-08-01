Home NEWS Fresh graduate murdered in Anambra state by unknown gunmen
NEWS

Fresh graduate murdered in Anambra state by unknown gunmen

by News
0 views
fresh-graduate-murdered-in-anambra-state-by-unknown-gunmen

A fresh graduate of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra state, identified as Nnamdi Paul Odoh, has been killed by unknown gunmen while returning from an outing.

The deceased was murdered on Sunday, July 31, in the Oba area of Anambra state by some yet-to-be identified assailants.

Fresh graduate murdered

Nnamdi reportedly posted a video of himself cruising in his car while returning from the hangout, moments before he was killed.

The young man, who graduated from the polytechnic barely three months ago and took to Facebook to celebrate the milestone, has been mourned by his friends online.

See below,

In other news, the Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Omotayo Sanyaolu, has died in a ghastly car accident on Friday, July 29.

Sanyolu was driving around Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja in the early hours of Friday, when he accidentally rammed the vehicle into an ATM located in the area.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, released a statement saying that Sanyolu died from the impact of the collision.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

ASUU extends ongoing strike again by 4 weeks

SAD! Soldier killed by terrorists in Abuja four...

Benin prison escapee, one other arrested for electricity...

Gunmen abduct nursing mother, her baby, 2 others...

Shehu Sani reacts to ban on indiscriminate use...

NPFL: Abia Warriors part ways with head coach,...

Carry all stakeholders along in conducting LG election...

Plateau Attack: Defend yourselves from bandits – Lawmaker,...

Transfer: He’s not ready – Steve Nicol warns...

Hit-and-run truck driver kills motorcyclist in Anambra

Leave a Reply