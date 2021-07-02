fresh-france-euro-2020-scandal-emerges-with-kylian-mbappe-accused-of-jealousy-against-teammate

Kylian Mbappe is said to be at loggerheads with teammate Antoine Griezmann as fresh scandal rocks the France national team

Latest reports have it that Mbappe was jealous of the Barcelona star’s influence at the Euro 2020 competition as they crashed out

It was gathered there is a growing conflict of interest between the two players as Mbappe is not happy with Griezmann

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Following their Round of 16 exit at the ongoing Euro 2020 championship, a fresh scandal has rocked France national football team with reports claiming Kylian Mbappe is ‘jealous’ of Antonie Griezmann according to Daily Star.

Mbappe’s missed spot-kick against Switzerland means Les Blues who were favourites to win the tournament crashed out.

The Swiss pulled the stunt coming back from 3-1 to grab two late goals to force the encounter into extra time after it ended 3-3 at regulation time. With no goals in extra time, the match went into straight penalties.

Kylian Mbappe jealous of Griezmann according to reports.

Photo: Baptiste Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

With Switzerland scoring all their spot-kicks, Kylian Mbappe lost the fifth and decisive kick for the French team as they say goodbye to the tournament losing 5-4.

And now details have emerged that after the game, there were bust-ups between players’ families.

But recently, the quarrels have hit new heights with 22-year-old Mbappe ‘jealous’ of teammate Griezmann.

The pair are known to have fallouts

After their opening group game at the competition, Mbappe officially took over free-kick duty from the Barcelona man, even though he has never scored a set-piece in his entire professional career.

Griezmann who has found the net seven times from a freekick during his spell at Atletico Madrid was replaced by Mbappe for direct attempts but was still preferred for free-kicks that were ‘intended as crosses’.

But now, the Mbappe-Griezmann saga has taken a new twist with French outlet L’Equpie reporting a fresh scandal.

It goes on to say Mbappe is ‘jealous’ of Griezmann’s authority and there is a conflict of interest between the pair with the 22-year-old wanting a greater say within the dressing room.

. earlier reported that an ex-France and Paris Saint-Germain star Jerome Rothen believes striker Kylian Mbappe has been handed too much power at the international level, GOAL reports.

Although Mbappe is regarded as one of the best strikers on the planet at the moment, Rothen lamented that the player’s ego is becoming problematic.

According to the former player, France coach Didier Deschamps can no longer manage the 22-year-old’s attitude.

Despite his age, Mbappe has already won four Ligue 1 titles as well as the prestigious FIFA World Cup – as he now chases his first European glory.

Source: .