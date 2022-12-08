Fresh Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update emerges following Manchester United exit

In one of the most shocking stories of the year, it was announced last month that Cristiano Ronaldo had his Manchester United contract terminated. This comes after Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him take aim at the club, the manager and many more.

In a statement put out last month, Manchester United wrote: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

With Ronaldo now a free agent, he is already being linked with a host of clubs.

One of which has been Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr. However, the latest Ronaldo transfer update suggests that Ronaldo will not be heading to Saudi Arabia.

As per the Evening Standard, Ronaldo is sitting on a contract offer from the aforementioned Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr that would make him the world’s highest-paid footballer.

However, Ronaldo is waiting to see whether he can attract offers from European clubs amid his desire to find a Champions League side.

Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Sporting Lisbon have been linked with moves for Ronaldo in the past but nothing has materialised.

