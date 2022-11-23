Frenkie de Jong speaks out over Barcelona future

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has, on Sunday, provided a fresh insight into his long-term future at the Camp Nou.

The subject of midfielder De Jong’s situation at club level, of course, took its place front and centre across world football’s headlines this past summer.

This came as the Dutchman was subjected to intense interest on the part of Manchester United, on the back of the appointment of ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

De Jong, for his part, maintained the stance throughout the saga that his goal was always to stay put in Catalunya, eager to prove himself amid something of a hit-and-miss Blaugrana stint to date.

In turn, in the end, despite a number of alleged big-money proposals, and the financial concerns facing the club, the powers that be at the Camp Nou opted against allowing their oft-criticised engine room star to move on.

Frenkie de Jong (21) of FC Barcelona during the match between FC Barcelona and Pumas UNAM at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Credit: rosdemora/Alamy (Alamy Stock Photo)

De Jong has since gone on to play a prominent role over the early months of the new campaign, featuring in all but one of Barca’s 14 La Liga outings.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his current situation, and plans for the future, was put to the 25-year-old himself.

And De Jong made use of the opportunity to once more reiterate his commitment to Xavi Hernandez’s side:

“I am very happy in Barcelona. When I play it’s great and in terms of living here life is perfect. I see myself at Barcelona for as long as possible, I personally hope for another 8 or 10 years.”

