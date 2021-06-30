french-star-who-refused-to-be-substituted-had-arguments-with-france-coach-after-loss-to-switzerland

Didier Deschamps was reportedly involved in an argument with France winger Kingsley Coman during the loss to Switzerland

The 25-year-old reluctantly left the pitch during extra time against the Swiss after picking up an injury

Reports also claim that Paul Pogba by Juventus star Adrien Rabiot was blamed for not helping to defend

Didier Deschamps was forced to drag Kingsley Coman out of the field during France’s round of 16 loss to Switzerland at Euro 2020, Sport Bible.

Les Bleus who were tagged favourites for the European Championships lost out on penalties to the Swiss side after playing 3-3 during regulation time.

There were unconfirmed reports claiming that a bust-up between players’ families as well as confrontations among the team members.

According to French news media outlet L’Equipe, Coman refused to be substituted after sustaining injury in the first half of extra time.

The Bayern Munich star’s refusal saw him have an argument with coach Deschamps who eventually subbed him off for Marcus Thuram in the second half of extra time.

Another report claimed that Paul Pogba and Andrien Rabiot exchanged words with the Juventus midfielder who was unhappy with the Man United star’s defensive efforts.

Didier Deschamps and Kingsley Coman were arguing on the pitch for the midfielder to be substituted.

Photo by UEFA

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Real Madrid star Raphael Varane also took aim at Benjamin Pavard as the Bayern star also blamed Pogba for not backtracking.

It was a bitter pill for the world champions to swallow as the Swiss side came back from 3-1 down to send the match into extra time, scoring two goals in the last 15 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe then missed the decisive penalty that gave Vladimir Petkovic’s men the win after forcing a brilliant save from Yann Sommer.

