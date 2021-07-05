french-star-confirms-arsenal-departure-online-after-thanking-them-for-their-supports-during-his-reign

Matteo Guendouzi has may have dropped a hint about leaving Arsenal this summer in a social media post

The midfielder joined the North London club from Lorient in 2018 but spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin in Germany

Guendouzi was quoted to have appreciated the Gunners for their support during his three-year reign at Emirates Stadium

Ligue One giants Marseille are believed to be the leading candidates to land his services

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi might be on his way out of the club following a tumultuous spell at the club.

The 22-year-old Frenchman recently completed his one-year loan spell at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin after becoming surplus to requirement at the club.

Guendouzi fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta who was said to have had a bust-up with during a training camp in Dubai.

The incident happened only months after he found himself on the receiving end following a brawl with Brighton’s Neal Maupay.

However, Guendouzi now appears to be inching closer to opening a new page for his football career after confirming his imminent departure from Arsenal in now-deleted tweets according to SunSport.

While confirming his exit, the 22-year-old said he will be leaving the North London club with fond memories.

He also took time to thank everyone who supported him during his spell with the Gunners, sending the side best wishes for the future.

What Guendouzi said

“I will never forget the Emirates Stadium. I will never forget the fans. I won’t forget the city. I will never forget everything I’ve been through here. I will never forget that my only will was to defend with pride Arsenal colors.

“Thanks to all of those who believed in me during my time here, during the good and the bad moments. I can only wish the best to the club and its fans who deserve so much, trust me! Goodbye Arsenal, I will never forget and will be a gooner forever.”

According to SunSport, Guendouzi is set to join French giants Marseille where he could link up with William Saliba who is due to move to the Ligue 1 club on loan.

