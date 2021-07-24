French partner of China’s nuclear power plant hints at ‘serious situation’, urges shut down of facility – ANI News

Beijing [China] July 24 (ANI): The French co-owner of China’s Taishan Nuclear Power Plant has said that he would shut down the facility if he could due to damage to the fuel rods but the decision is ultimately up to the plant’s Chinese operator.

The spokesperson for Electricite de France (EDF) said on Thursday that while it was “not an emergency situation” at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, located in China’s southern Guangdong province but a “serious situation that is evolving” CNN reported.

If the reactor was in France, the company would have shut it down already due to “the procedures and practices in terms of operating nuclear power plants in France,” the spokesperson said.