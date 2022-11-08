French investigators head to Tanzania to help probe plane crash

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

French air accident investigators were deployed to Tanzania to investigate a passenger plane crash that killed no fewer than 19 people on Sunday.

A spokesperson for France’s BEA air accident investigation agency said on Monday that it sent a team to Tanzania and technical advisers from Franco-Italian planemaker ATR, which built the ATR 42-500 turboprop.

The prime minister and airline said no fewer than 19 people died when the plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while trying to land at a nearby airport.

Flight PW494, operated by Precision Air, hit the water during storms and heavy rain, state Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said investigators had launched a probe into what had happened.

Experts say most accidents were caused by a cocktail of factors that take months to understand fully.

Under international rules, the locally-led investigation would usually include the participation of authorities in France, where the plane was designed, and Canada, where its Pratt & Whitney engines were developed.

ATR said it was fully engaged in supporting the customer and the investigation.

