Home NEWS French citizens protest mandatory vaccines for restaurants
NEWSNews America

French citizens protest mandatory vaccines for restaurants

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
french-citizens-protest-mandatory-vaccines-for-restaurants

    JUST WATCHED

    French citizens protest mandatory vaccines for restaurants

MUST WATCH

In France, many are rushing to get vaccinated after President Emmanuel Macron announced that Covid-19 passes would be required to access theaters and restaurants from next month. But others have taken to the streets in protest at what they see as government overreach. CNN’s Melissa Bell reports.

Source: CNN

In France, many are rushing to get vaccinated after President Emmanuel Macron announced that Covid-19 passes would be required to access theaters and restaurants from next month. But others have taken to the streets in protest at what they see as government overreach. CNN’s Melissa Bell reports.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Judge rules DACA immigration program illegal

Federal judge blocks new DACA applications and says...

Senior Biden officials finding that Covid lab leak...

Mother: Doctor told me to make funeral arrangements...

White House adviser Susan Rice divests from company...

Red Sox-Yanks to play Friday; Judge among positive...

Trevor Reed, ex-Marine held ‘hostage’ by Russia, moved...

Air Force Wings Six New Helicopter Pilots After...

Giroud breaks silence after leaving Chelsea

Govt ruthlessly abusing Kanu’s rights, he must not...

Leave a Reply