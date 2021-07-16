JUST WATCHED
French citizens protest mandatory vaccines for restaurants
In France, many are rushing to get vaccinated after President Emmanuel Macron announced that Covid-19 passes would be required to access theaters and restaurants from next month. But others have taken to the streets in protest at what they see as government overreach. CNN’s Melissa Bell reports.
Source: CNN
