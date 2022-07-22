Home Business Freight Rail Lines, Workers at Odds as Service Declines
Freight Rail Lines, Workers at Odds as Service Declines

Freight railroad companies averted a labor strike with an intervention from President Biden, but tensions between rank-and-file workers and their employers continue to simmer.

Containers are piling up at terminals across the country, exacerbating delays and frustrating customers. Railroad executives cite the tight labor market, saying they haven’t been able to hire and retain enough workers despite offering incentives such as higher sign-on bonuses. Existing rail employees say they are overworked and waiting for wage increases that are overdue.

