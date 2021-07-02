-
MLB.com
CG: STL@COL – 7/1/21
Condensed Game: Elias Díaz belted the first walk-off homer of his career in the 9th inning to give the Rockies a 5-2 win over the Cardinals
-
MLB.com
CG: NYM@ATL – 7/1/2021
Condensed Game: Austin Riley belted a two-run home run and Freddie Freeman knocked a walk-off single to lead the Braves to a 4-3 win
-
MLB.com
Freeman’s walk-off in the 9th
Freddie Freeman rips a walk-off single to score Guillermo Heredia, leading the Braves to a 4-3 win over the Mets in the 9th inning
-
Associated Press
Farmer, Stephenson rally Reds past Padres 5-4 in 9th
Kyle Farmer hit a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and Tyler Stephenson drove in the winning run with a two-out single to rally the Cincinnati Reds past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Thursday night. Farmer smashed a shot to center field with one out against closer Mark Melancon (1-1), who then loaded the bases before Stephenson lined a 1-0 pitch down the right-field line. “It was a cutter,” said Stephenson, the Reds’ rookie catcher.
-
NBC Sports EDGE
A Clean Debut Series for Gavin Sheets
Janice Scurio revisits Gavin Sheets’ major league debut series, Tyler Stephenson’s walk-off single and more in Friday’s Daily Dose. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)
-
SNY
Jacob deGrom frustrated Mets couldn’t win Braves series | Mets Post Game
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom knows he didn’t make many mistakes against the Braves but points out how frustrated he was with himself after Austin Riley hit a two-run home run off of him to make it a three-run first inning. DeGrom also says it’s frustrating to lose this series against their division rivals especially after tying the game in the ninth inning then losing on a ground ball that never left the infield.
-
MLB.com
Austin Riley’s two-run home run
Austin Riley smashes a two-run home run to right field off Jacob deGrom, giving the Braves a 3-1 lead in the 1st inning
-
-
The Telegraph
Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie quits after tensions come to the boil
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
-