Free-to-play mobile title Marvel Future Revolution releases in August – VG247

By Stephany Nunneley



27 July 2021 20:52 GMT

Marvel Future Revolution, the free-to-play open-world action RPG for mobile, has a release date.

The Android and iOS game Marvel Future Revolution will launch globally on August 25.

Watch on YouTube

Global pre-registration is now open via the App Store and Google Play, where players can receive a pre-registration costume gift box that will grant a full costume set of in-game cosmetic items for one of the starting heroes.

This is Marvel’s first open-world mobile game, and it features an original storyline inspired by decades of Marvel storytelling and some fan-favorite characters.

In the game, numerous Earths across the Multiverse converge and form a Primary Earth filled with missions across unique zones. This includes New Stark City, the Hydra Empire, Sakaar, and many more.

As agents of the newly formed Omega Flight team, you will work with others to battle Super Villains and defend Primary Earth from series of threats.

There are eight playable Super Heroes, consisting of Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and Storm. Each will be outfitted in an extensive collection of costumes from throughout the Marvel Universe and there are around 400 million costume combinations per hero from which to choose.

Developed by Netmarble Monster, this is the developer’s second collaboration with Netmarble and Marvel. The studio is also behind the development of the long-running mobile game Marvel Future Fight which has 120 million players worldwide.