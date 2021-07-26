fred-sirieix-‘so-proud’-of-daughter-representing-team-gb-in-tokyo-olympics

Fred Sirieix expressed his pride in his daughter competing at the Olympics. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Fred Sirieix has expressed is “so proud” over his daughter competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who won BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2020, is part of the GB diving team.

The 16-year-old’s famous father wrote a message of support for her as the Games kicked off over the weekend.

Read more: Fred Sirieix announces engagement

“Good luck mon 🦆 we are all so proud of you ❤️ Have fun x #olympics #tokyo2020 #diving #platform #10m #teamGB #goAndrea,” he shared to Instagram alongside photos of his daughter by a diving arena.

She’s set to take part in the women’s 10m platform preliminary event on Wednesday 4 August. The top 18 out of those 30 divers will qualify for the semi-final.

Spendolini-Sirieix confirmed her spot on Team GB last month in an Instagram post.

Posting a throwback photo of herself clutching a trophy, she wrote: “ITS OFFICIAL : I’m going to be representing Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer !! I can’t find the words to describe exactly how I’m feeling… It’s every athletes dream to compete at the Olympics and I can’t believe that mine is finally coming true

“Moments like this make me truly grateful for God, my family, my coach Lin Chen and everyone that has supported me so far in my journey❤.

Read more: Fred Sirieix says it was love at first sight with his fiancée

“Baby Andrea would be so proud🧒🏼 Super excited to be repping the red❤️, white🤍 and blue💙 alongside such an incredibly strong team 🇬🇧 Tokyo, HERE WE COME !!!!”

There’s already been great success for the GB divers as Tom Daley and Matty Lee took gold for the men’s synchronised 10m platform on Monday.

Watch: Tom Daley says he’s proud to be a gay man and Olympic champion