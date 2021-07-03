Freak Media Limited, a brand solution and Communications Company based in Lagos has premiered a movie titled “Dysfunction”, a Nevada Bridge TV original in an event called “Movie X”. A combination of fun activities, food and a movie premiere altogether.

The event which took place on the 24 of April 2021 at the Amore Gardens Lekki, and was graced by popular Nigerian celebrities including Acapella the Comedian, Denrele Edun and Yomi Black.

The theme for the event/movie premier was mental health awareness as the event was the perfect opportunity to de-stress, unwind and make memorable moments with friends and loved ones.

ALSO READ:

According to a statement by one of the organizer, Winifred Wealth, “the event is more about a unique experience rather than the movie itself. Movie X can take place anywhere but the cinema house. We hope to give people more options when it comes to movie screening as against the very conventional cinema house style. We are constantly developing and infusing different unique and fresh activities to keep the event up to date with trends from all over the world”.

She also noted that there are pressure from previous attendees and fans to organise another one this year.

“We are delighted with some of the responses we got from our last event. The fans, and even attendees are calling on us to organise another one which we are currently looking into. Hopefully by October, we will have it all set and ready”, she said.

The event which help people to connect with new friends and also create massive awareness on mental health was sponsored by some popular brands including Nigeria Info FM, The New Blue Nun wines, Cookie jar, Bailey’s Delight, The House of Angostura, and Nevada Bridge TV.

bioreports News Nigeria