A former bank worker at a commercial bank, Ebenezer Alonge, his wife, Olamide and his mother in-law, Eunice Isakunle, have been sentenced to 60 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy and stealing.

They were sentenced on Friday by Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye of Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti.

Alonge was accused of illegally moving money from customers’ accounts to his wife and mother-in-law’s accounts. He was subsequently arrested and charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, stated that the three were convicted on 12 counts of conspiracy and stealing among others which are contrary to Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws Cap 16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Uwujaren said the stealing carried out by Alonge got exposed through a petition from one of the new generation banks.

Further investigation however, revealed that “there was over N21, 000,000.00 deposit from other customers in his wife’s account.”

Also, it was alleged that other sums of money were traced to his mother-in-law’s account, who was alleged to be a beneficiary of the fraudulent act.

The court also ordered Alonge to forfeit his house for sale in restitution of the bank.

