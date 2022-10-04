Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes and Carol Vorderman exude glamour at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards

October 04, 2022 – 14:19 BST

Sharnaz Shahid

Davina McCall, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes were among the celebrities at this year’s HELLO! Inspiration Awards. See all the pictures…

A whole host of fabulous stars hit the red carpet to attend the HELLO! Inspiration Awards 2022. Luckily for us, some of our favourite fashionistas including Davina McCall, Dame Joan Collins and The Saturdays bandmates Rochelle Humes and Frankie Bridge were in attendance, looking every inch the style icons in their attire.

Held at Corinthia London, Editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon welcomed celebrities and real-life heroes to pick up awards in front of a stellar crowd including Lisa Snowdon, Ollie Locke, Karen Brady, Amanda Wakeley and many more.

Frankie Bridge looked amazing in an all-black outfit by SKIMS

Gracing the red carpet, Frankie Bridge rocked a black bodycon dress by Skims, polishing off her look with a tailored blazer and patent snakeskin boots – SO chic.

Rochelle rocked a white tailored suit complete with a neon yellow handbag

As for her good friend and former bandmate, Rochelle put on an elegant display in a white trouser suit, accessorising with a neon yellow handbag.

Katie Piper rocked a pretty pink co-ord by Sister Jane

Coincidentally, another of Frankie’s colleagues, Katie Piper was also in attendance. Nailing preppy chic, the Loose Women star opted for the prettiest pink co-ord by Sister Jane – and we couldn’t love it more.

Binky Felstead layered a Mango jumpsuit over a white long-sleeved top

Providing plenty of fashion inspiration, there were a number of high street hits on the red carpet, too. Binky Felstead looked effortlessly cool in a black jumpsuit from Mango, while Jess Wright stepped out in a metallic two-piece suit by Karen Millen.

Jess Wright wore the dreamiest snakeskin suit by Karen Millen

Showcasing some of the most beautifully bright looks, Joan Collins was a vision in baby pink, while Saira Khan modelled a vibrant fuchsia suit, and Lisa Snowdon donned a ravishing red Queens of Archive dress.

Joan Collins worked a stunning pink dress with blazer

The HELLO! Inspiration Awards – headline sponsored this year by Childsplay Clothing – were created to highlight people, both famous and not, whose talents have empowered and inspired others during the last 12 months.

Saira Khan looked fabulous in fuchsia

The ceremony in 2021 also attracted A-List stars including Sarah Ferguson, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon.

Davina McCall teamed a tuxedo-style jumpsuit from Coast with heels

Among this year’s star-studded guest list, was Davina McCall, Carole Vorderman and Saira Khan, to name a few.

Carol Vorderman dazzled in a sequin number

Countryfile and Bioreports Radio Four’s Woman’s Hour presenter Anita Rani is hosting the awards for the second time alongside HELLO!’S Rosie.

Anita Rani is hosting the Inspiration Awards for the second time

The pair also served on last year’s judging panel alongside Julia Bradbury, Saira Khan and Strictly’s Johannes Radebe.

Max George and Maisie Smith made their first public appearance together

Rosie said: “The HELLO! Inspiration Awards has become a really big day in people’s annual calendar and today we celebrate the remarkable achievements of some truly inspiring women and one man, both famous and non-famous.”

She added: “I hope the platform the awards gives will help them take their causes to even greater heights.”

