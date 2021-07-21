Home NEWS Frank Lampard’s possible next club revealed
Frank Lampard’s possible next club revealed

Former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, is set to become the manager of English club, Swansea.

According to talkSPORT, Lampard has emerged among the favourites to become Swansea next new manager.

The Chelsea legend tops the list for the Swansea job alongside Eddie Howe.

Others have also been linked for the Swansea job such as John Terry, Neil Lennon, Alex Neil, Paul Warne, Gareth Ainsworth and Tony Pulis.

Swansea are currently on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Steve Cooper, 41.

Cooper guided Swansea to the Championship play-off final in May this year.

But Swansea, however, missed out on promotion to the Premier League to Brentford.

Cooper was linked with a host of jobs earlier this summer

