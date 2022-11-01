Franck Kessie’s agent clarifies future amid early Barcelona exit links

The agent of Barcelona star Franck Kessie has, on Sunday, responded to suggestions that his client is seeking a winter exit from the club.

Ivorian international Kessie, of course, opted to take his talents to the Camp Nou during the summer.

Following the expiration of his contract with Serie A champions AC Milan, the 25-year-old linked up with the Blaugrana, hopeful of building on the kind of form which had seen him long considered one of Italian football’s best in the middle of the park.

All told, though, Kessie’s time in Spain has since proven underwhelming.

Across Barca’s 17 outings in all competitions to date, the one-time Atalanta standout has been afforded starts in just four.

This, of course, comes amid fierce competition for places in Catalunya, with all of Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi too at the disposal of Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona, Spain. 12 October 2022. Gavi of FC Barcelona and Pedri of FC Barcelona look on during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale. Credit: Nicolo Campo/Alamy Live News (Alamy Stock Photo)

Such woes, in turn, had given rise to widespread reports in the media over recent days that Kessie was ready to seek out a Camp Nou departure, just half a season on from linking up with the Blaugrana.

Some outlets even went as far as to claim that a number of Serie A clubs had already made contact over the possibility of striking a January deal.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, the subject of his client’s future was therefore inevitably put to Kessie’s agent.

During an exchange with Mundo Deportivo, however, George Antanga moved to put any and all speculation firmly to bed, insisting that the Ivorian is ‘happy in Barcelona and doesn’t want to leave’:

Franck Kessie’s agent: “It’s all fake news, totally false. He is happy in Barcelona and he doesn’t want to leave”, tells @mundodeportivo. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB

“Franck has only been at the club for a few months, still in the process of adapting to the team and Barça’s style of play”. pic.twitter.com/3bzLFhgtQm

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2022

Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka injury update after Arsenal 5-Nottingham Forest 0

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Match report player ratings, fan reaction & more

–