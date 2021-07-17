francisco-lindor-injury-update:-mets’-luis-rojas-reveals-latest

Francisco Lindor 6/1

Mets SS Francisco Lindor left Friday’s game against the Pirates, a 4-1 loss for New York at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, with an injury. After a swing in the fifth inning, Lindor left the field for the dugout and the Mets announced that he had right side soreness.

Following the game, Rojas was asked for an update on Lindor.

“When he had the at-bat and put the ball in play, he didn’t come out of the box like he normally does and he just told me that he had some soreness on his right side,” Rojas said. “That’s what I’ve got here. He’s like, ‘No, I can’t go.’ So I still don’t know if it’s something that he didn’t want to push at the time. I know we’re going to run some tests (Saturday) morning, find out more about it. But what I’ve got right now is right side soreness, so we’ll find out more when we run the tests (Saturday) morning.”

Lindor went 1 for 3 with a single in the first inning. After grounding into a 4-6-3 double play in the third inning, Lindor’s exit two frames later came on a groundout to second.

“It’s tough, you know?” Rojas said. “We’ve had a bunch (of injuries) already this season and this is a guy that works really hard, takes care of himself just to be out on the field playing every day. And this is the one time where he gets (with the All-Star break) the four days basically off, right? And we’ve been playing every day, and then all of a sudden has to come out of a game because of an injury. So they’re all tough and, yeah, it’s tough to see from him as well and curious about learning more of it. Want to see where he’s at (Saturday). Level of concern right now is, obviously, just for not knowing. So let’s just wait and find out more about it tomorrow.”

In 87 games, Lindor has slashed .228/.326/.376 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI. The Mets (47-41) and Pirates (35-56) continue a three-game series Saturday at 7:05 p.m.