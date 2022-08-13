Francis Kéré: World class architecture, mudbrick by mudbrick

Francis Kéré spent many of his childhood days trying to secure food and water in his rural community in Burkina Faso.

He was born in 1965 and grew up with no clean water or electricity. Yet, he was inspired by the limited natural resources that most people around him had taken for granted, leading him on a journey that has made him one of the world’s most renowned architects.

This year, Kéré became the first African and first Black person to win the most prestigious award in architecture, The Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Francis Kéré talks to Al Jazeera.