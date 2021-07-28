francis-izekwe:-ebonyi-2023-and-the-vast-conspiracy-against-ezza-ezekuna-people

Less than two years to the 2023 General elections, political predators and a section of powerful vested political interest in the state have set in motion, a vast conspiracy to sabotage the genuine political aspiration of the Ezza people for the governorship of the state.

This plot is steeped in a history predicated on scare mongering, vicious propaganda, blackmail, intimidation and blatant falsehood. Having worked so well for this cabal since the unfolding Fourth Republic politics in 1999, these desperate and vicious political operatives are determined to foist their narrow selfish interest on Ebonyi people at all cost.

The battle for the soul of Ebonyi at a time when politics at both national and sub national levels have adopted zoning in recognition of the need for fairness and equity to curtail heightened ethnic saliency which has continued to spew instability in our nation portends grave threat and danger to the peace and well being of the state if not properly managed by the political class. In pursuit of justice and fairness, states and local governments micro-zone positions and political offices to correct anomalies and historical injustices.

The Ezza Ezekuna people whose progenitors constitute the Abakaliki bloc in the state it must be stated are imbued with patriotic zeal and are perhaps the most committed group to the Ebonyi project. The depiction of Ezza people as the most committed group to the Ebonyi project is not a hyperbole but is anchored on empirical evidence and a history of selflessness, sacrifice and enormous contributions to the cause of Ebonyi state. The riveting account of G.B.G Chapman, the British Intelligence Officer with jurisdiction covering the present Ebonyi state is indeed illuminating and instructive.

The warriors of Ezza Ezekuna saved the people of Ezillo from looming defeat in the hands of more powerful foes at the dawn of the 20th century. Again, the people of Effium relied on the heroics and exploits of the warriors of Ezza Ezekuna to repel the offensive of external aggressors who were poised to decimate them in 1928. In moments of profound challenges in the past, the Ezza people summoned their mighty men of valour for the common good. In effect, it is accurate to state that Ezza people have always been the protectors of minority groups since time immemorial.

In recent contemporary history, the selfless and sacrificial nature of the Ezza people has been on full display. They have never shied away from confronting challenges and advancing the collective interest of the state. For instance, when duty beckoned during the agitation for the creation of Ebonyi state, Ezza Ezekuna sons and daughters played critical and frontline roles in the struggle that eventually led to the creation of the state.

It is a historical fact that Monday Umanyi, an Ezza son who championed the campaign for the creation of Ebonyi State was persecuted and eventually paid the supreme price at a time it was a taboo to advocate for the new state. Another prominent son of Ezza, Chief Samuel Okohu was the highest donor at the fund raising of the Movement for the Creation of Ebonyi State. Senator Offia Nwalli, an influential political leader with prodigious intellect from Ezza Ezekuna submitted the formal request for the creation of Ebonyi state to the National Assembly. As a matter of fact, Ezza sons occupy prominent places in the pantheon of heroes whose sacrifice and contributions made the creation of Ebonyi state a reality.

When Fourth Republic politics berthed in 1999 and a son of Ezza in the person of Geoffrey O. Chukwu (GOC), became the State Chairman of the ruling People’s Democratic Party(PDP), the sacrificial and selfless nature of Ezza people was again brought to the fore. Instead of using his powerful position to work for the emergence of a son of Ezza as governor of the state, he instead supported and worked tirelessly for the installation of Dr. Sam Egwu, a minority from the Northern Senatorial zone as Governor. The Ezza people and their political elite also supported the emergence of Chief Martin Elechi from Ikwo (2007-2015) and Engr. Dave Umahi, the current governor of the state who is in his second and final tenure.

Despite these noble acts of selfless service and contributions towards the growth and development of the state, there has been deliberate efforts by enemies of progress who feel threatened by the progress recorded by the Ezza people. Since the creation of the state in 1996, many crises have been contrived by visible and invisible political actors with the aim of decimating and diminishing the stature of Ezza people in the eyes of other groups in the state.

In 2002, attempts were made by these powerful forces to expel Ezza Ezekuna people from Effium. This orchestrated plan failed woefully to the consternation of the sponsors. Given their determination to execute this agenda of ethnic cleansing, the same crisis exploded again in 2020. What started as a disagreement between factions of the transport union soon snowballed into a full-blown war between Ezza and Effium people, exposing in the process, the political nature of the crisis.

The fact that the recent Ezza-Effium crisis broke out so close to 2023 is seen by many discerning observers as the opening salvo of de.imization campaign against the Ezza people in the run up to 2023. To these purveyors of violence, it does not matter those lives and properties running into millions of naira have been lost by both sides. This de.imization campaign by 2003 was allegedly sponsored by the state government as the plan to sow seeds of discord among the Ezza people gathered steam.

Two groups- Ezza Ezekuna Consultative Forum and Ezza Ezekuna General Assembly were said to have been created and funded by the state government to pit the people against each other.



Over the years, there has been deliberate campaign to diminish the voting strength of Ezza Ezekuna people. Part of this deliberate strategy involved the deployment of faulty biometric data capturing machines to areas populated by our people. Between 2007 and 2015, this strategy was deployed with devastating effect by the state government in cahoots with compromised agents of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In 2008, the state government teamed up with Ezillo people against Ezza- Ezillo community. At issue was a dispute over the location of a pay-phone between two teenagers whereupon the state government instead of nipping the dispute in the bud took side against the Ezza-Ezillo people. Tellingly, only Ezza people including their traditional rulers and political leaders were detained. The state government practically supervised the sacking of Ezza-Ezillo people from their ancestral homes and the widespread destruction of their possessions.

To .imize the atrocities visited on our people, the state government used the state-owned media to denigrate and condemn the Ezza -Ezillo people as the aggressors.



The emergence of the Engr. Dave Umahi administration brought succour and an end to the maltreatment of the Ezza-Ezillo people as he made a powerful push for peace. He released all the people that had languished in detention for years and for once the state government became an impartial arbiter. A committee composed of clergymen was empaneled to uncover the immediate and remote causes of the crisis and advise the state government on how to bring lasting peace to Ezillo. In the end, the panel established the status of Ezza-Ezillo people as co-owners of Ezillo.

The current state administration it should be stated has been in the main even handed in handling the affairs of the state especially the intractable communal crises that has reared its ugly head from time to time. The governor has demonstrated leadership in this regard. But certain elements within his administration, vestiges of the old discredited era are bent on executing a vile campaign of calumny and blatant falsehood with the aim of tarnishing the reputation of Ezza-Ezekuna people in the run up to 2023 general elections. These agents of hate and deception ordinarily cannot succeed in an environment devoid of confusion and have as their lifeline and political survival, the destructive tools of blackmail and scare mongering to rely on and deploy to devastating effect.

As 2023 draws closer, these political predators who perceive the Ezza Ezekuna as potent threat to their political survival will thrown everything in their arsenal of propaganda in the attempt to scuttle the aspiration of our people. It is this people that Governor Engr. Dave Umahi should be wary of if he wants to finish his administration on a high note.

Izekwe, a Public Affairs Commentator based in Enugu