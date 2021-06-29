Home NEWS France vs Switzerland: Wenger singles out one player after Euro 2020 match
France vs Switzerland: Wenger singles out one player after Euro 2020 match

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has singled out Switzerland captain, Granit Xhaka, following his impressive display in his country’s Euro 2020 victory over France on Monday night.

Wenger said that Xhaka was exceptional for Switzerland, adding that the Arsenal midfielder rallied his teammates before the penalties.

Switzerland defeated France 5-4 on penalties after Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe saw his spot-kick saved.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

Speaking after the game, Wenger told BeIN Sports: “He [Granit Xhaka] was exceptional, all his choices were good.

“He was the one who rallied the troops before the penalties.”

