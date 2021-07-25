Home SPORTS France U23 4-3 South Africa U23: Gignac hat-trick eliminate Notoane’s side from the Olympics
France U23 4-3 South Africa U23: Gignac hat-trick eliminate Notoane’s side from the Olympics

South Africa's Amaglug-glug, Olympics

Mariko Ishizuka / bioreports) (Photo by MARIKO ISHIZUKA/bioreports via Getty Images

It was a seven-goal thriller ended up in a heart break for the Africans side who blew up opportunities for three points

South Africa surrendered the lead three times to let Andre-Pierre Gignac’s treble inspire France to come back and claim a 4-3 win at Saitama Stadium on Sunday.

The result saw South Africa drop to the foot of Group A after also losing their opening match against Japan to bow out of the tournament.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

