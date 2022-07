PARIS—The French government said it would nationalize power company EDF SA, saying the step is needed to manage the transition away from fossil fuels at a time of energy crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, addressing the National Assembly for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron appointed her to the role, said Wednesday that the government intended to hold 100% of EDF’s shares, compared with the 84% it owns currently.