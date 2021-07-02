france-legend-names-star-who-caused-les-bleus’-defeat-to-switzerland-at-euro-2020

Paul Pogba has been accused of losing the plot during France defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2020 round of 16

Accusing hands were pointed at the 28-year-old for making his team concede two goals within the space of 15 minutes

Adrien Rabiot also blamed Pogba for not helping out in the defence and the bitterness was also extended to their respective families

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paul Pogba has been at the center of criticisms after France crashed out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 following their loss to Switzerland, Sport Bible.

The French side had a bad game until Hugo Lloris saved a penalty and they got into gear to score two goals in four minutes.

Pogba then scored the goal of the match as Les Bleus were up by 3-1 but looked ordinary in the last 15 minutes of the games as the Swiss side came back.

Emmanuel Petit blames Pogba for France’s defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2020.

Photo by Baptiste Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Man United midfielder was responsible for the 91st-minute equalizer after losing possession of the ball in the midfield as Switzerland sent the match into extra time before winning on penalties.

Pogba and Adrien Rabiot were involved in a heated exchange as well as with Raphael Varane and Benjamin Pavard.

Their respective families were also having their own pound of flesh in the stands as Rabiot’s mum lashed out at Kylian Mbappe’s dad and with the Pogba brothers.

World Cup winner with France Emmanuel Petit described how Pogba was responsible for his team’s defeat while they were 3-1 up.

He told PaddyPower per Metro:

“I don’t really understand what happened to France versus Switzerland.

“During the game we only played well for 20 minutes after [Hugo] Lloris stopped the penalty. After it, we looked confident and like a good team.

“But then there was one incident – Pogba lost the ball for the second Swiss goal – and France collapsed.

“We lost everything. Concentration, team spirit, desire – and the tie. Worst of all, we started fighting on the pitch between ourselves.

“There was a big clash between [Adrien] Rabiot and Pogba, who lost the plot, after the second Swiss goal and from then on we had no control, no confidence.

“We looked average – it’s hard to explain.

“[Kylian] Mbappe was asking for more responsibilities before the tournament, and there were stories about not passing the ball to [Olivier] Giroud.”

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group ‘. Football Fan Zone’

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that France’s defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2020 even got worse as families of players in the French squad clashed in the stands, ESPN.

Adrien Rabiot’s mum Veronique, had reportedly told Kylian Mbappe’s dad Wilfred that his son was being too arrogant and not playing for the team.

The criticisms did not go down well with Mbappe’s dad well as he raised his voice on Mrs, Rabiot and both were reportedly involved in a shouting match.

Source: .