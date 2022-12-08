France legend ‘fears England’ ahead of quarter-final clash

England and France are set to face off in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening.

France booked their spot in the last-eight after beating Poland 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

England, meanwhile, saw off Senegal by three goals to nil later in the day.

Both teams have squads littered with quality, though it is France who have one of the best players in the world right now in the form of Kylian Mbappe.

The forward netted twice vs Poland on Sunday and is currently leading the Golden Boot race with five goals from four games.

However, England are the top scorers at Qatar currently with 12 goals from four.

Now, ahead of the match, Legendary France international Emmanuel Petit has said he fears England.

Speaking to Midnite, he said: “I fear England the most. There are four teams that are different for me, there’s England, Brazil, Spain and France. They’re the teams that have shown something different. France don’t want to play against England but if they have to then they’ll do everything they can to win.

“England are very similar to France in terms of quality and if you ask the French players, they won’t want to play against England. Gareth Southgate has received so much criticism recently but I have confidence in him.

“England have improved and it’s very difficult to win big tournaments. I’m not sure if Southgate will still be England’s manager after the World Cup but it’s time for England to make a point and he is doing the right things.”

