France dealt hammer injury blow just days out from World Cup opener

An alarming piece of news surrounding developments in the France national team squad has come to the fore late on Friday evening.

The subject of personnel woes has of course taken its place front and centre in Les Bleus’ camp ahead of the Qatar World Cup kicking into gear.

This comes after key midfield pair N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba were joined on the absentee list for the tournament by Christopher Nkunku.

A training ground challenge with Eduardo Camavinga saw RB Leipzig standout Nkunku come out the worse, with his withdrawal from Didier Deschamps’ ranks, in turn, having been confirmed earlier this week.

And now, as alluded to above, yet another source of concern has been confirmed, late on Friday night.

The info comes courtesy of Fabrice Hawkins of French outlet RMC Sport, who has revealed that Karim Benzema was forced to limp out of training a short time ago.

Hitman Benzema was already viewed as a doubt to feature for his country in the World Cup curtain-raiser against Australia next week, owing to an ongoing fitness problem suffered whilst lining out for Real Madrid.

In turn, news of his premature training ground exit is set to spark widespread fears across Les Bleus’ camp, with Olivier Giroud looking more and more likely to be given the nod to lead the line on Tuesday night.

*Update* – Ensuing chatter has pointed towards the possibility of Benzema’s World Cup dream being brought to a definitive end over the coming days:

Wayne Rooney names his contenders for World Cup Golden Boot2022 World Cup | Five players Chelsea should monitor this winter in Qatar

–