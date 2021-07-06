FPS RoboCop Game Rogue City Announced As A New, Original Story – Screen Rant

The NACON Connect July event went live today, July 6, and featured a reveal of RoboCop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter from developer Teyon. RoboCop has enjoyed more than its fair share of video game adaptations since the late 1980s, the first of which launched in 1988 as a beat ’em up from Data East.

In the decades since then, several other developers have gotten their hands on the iconic brand, giving way to side-scrollers and even a free-to-play adventure on mobile devices. RoboCop Versus The Terminator inarguably counts as one of RoboCop’s more interesting interactive exploits, pitting the two action heroes against one another in an adventure loosely inspired by the Frank Miller-scripted comic mini-series of the same name. Now RoboCop has returned to the medium of gaming to give interactivity yet another chance.

During today’s NACON Connect, the publisher showcased a teaser trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City, which will hit consoles and PC in 2023. The first-person shooter from Teyon drops players in the role of Alex Murphy, the titular RoboCop who is tasked with protecting Detroit at all costs. This isn’t a direct adaptation of past RoboCop projects, either. Instead, Rogue City features a completely original story, a narrative the brand has yet to explore on film or elsewhere.

Based on the little shown, thus far, it’s hard to know how the final product will pan out. However, RoboCop: Rogue City could very well mark a big step for the property’s video game adaptations. The Terminator received one such boost roughly two years ago with the release of Terminator: Resistance on consoles and PC. It, too, was developed by Teyon and took place during the Future War scenario briefly depicted in The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. While critics weren’t too fond of Terminator: Resistance, players found themselves enamored with the first-person shooter. Whether or not history will repeat itself with Teyon’s foray into the world of RoboCop remains to be seen.

RoboCop’s last video game outing arrived in 2014 as a free-to-play mobile title that tied into the remake film. Yet, the character has experienced a bit of success in the medium in the several years since then. Notably, RoboCop starred as a guest character in Mortal Kombat 11’s Aftermath DLC. Even the original actor, Peter Weller, reprised his role for the part. And for the second time in history, RoboCop and The Terminator clashed on the digital stage.

RoboCop: Rogue City comes to consoles and PC on an unspecified date in 2023.

