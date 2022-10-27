FPL 2022/23: Best captain picks gameweek 14

The Fantasy Premier League deadline for gameweek 14 is 11:00 am UK time on Saturday.

One of the most important aspects of FPL is picking your captain each week. Whoever you select as your captain with earn double their standard score, or triple it if you chose to play your triple captain chip, which you can do once per season.

But deciding on your captain each week can be a very tough decision that can make or break your game week.

With this in mind, 101GreatGoals will be providing you with an insight into the best captain picks for every game week this season.

Erling Haaland vs Leicester (12.2)There is not too much to say about Erling Haaland that has not already been said.

The Norwegian has 17 goals and three assists in 11 games, making him the highest-scoring player on FPL by some distance.

The Sky Blues take on Leicester this weekend. And whilst the Foxes have improved in recent weeks, they still have the worst defence in the division.

Haaland was taken off at half-time vs Borussia Dortmund in midweek, with Pep Guardiola stating after the match he had a fever. So whilst Haaland is a slight risk this week, just make sure to check back to 101 for an update on Haaland on Friday afternoon before the deadline.

Miguel Almiron vs Aston Villa (5.4)One of the surprise packages of the 2022/23 season has been Newcastle and Miguel Almiron.

The Magpies are up to 4th in the league and Almiron has already netted six times this season, making him the second-best midfielder on FPL.

Newcastle face Aston Villa this weekend, a side who have struggled for form but now have Unai Emery at the helm.

Harry Kane vs Bournemouth (11.5)Whilst Tottenham have looked uninspiring at times this season, Harry Kane remains a constant threat.

The striker has scored a very impressive 10 goals and provided two assists in the league already this season.

Kane also has an excellent record vs Bournemouth, netting seven and assisting one in eight games.

–