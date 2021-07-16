Photo: Getty Images; Courtesy of FOX

Actually showing singers’ faces is so 2019. Fox has announced a new addition to its Wednesday night fall lineup, and it’s a double dose of anonymous singing as Alter Ego will premiere following season six of The Masked Singer. The new singing competition series will allow contestants to reinvent themselves by performing as their “dream avatar,” or a CGI alter ego. The performances will use motion-capture technology to combine talent and tech for this first-of-its-kind show. (Though it’s certainly not the first time this kind of technology has been utilized to virtually simulate performances — Travis Scott, Post Malone, and tons of VTubers have all performed as CGI avatars.) Alter Ego will be judged by a chaotic panel of seasoned musicians: Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey, and will.i.am, with Rocsi Diaz hosting. Descend deeper into the uncanny valley when Alter Ego premieres this fall.