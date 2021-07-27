Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 9-1-1, Masked Singer, The Resident and Others – TVLine

Last but never ever least, Fox — following The CW, CBS, ABC and NBC — has revealed its schedule for the Fall 2021 season, and lo and behold they’ve put together a traditional “Premiere Week.”

As previously reported, 9-1-1 is staying put on Mondays though offshoot Lone Star is being held for midseason. (Taking over Lone Star‘s cushy perch this fall will be the Scott Foley-fronted dance dramedy The Big Leap.)

Also, Lee Daniels’ Our Kind of People, a soapy drama starring Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) and Morris Chestnut (The Resident), will take over the Tuesday time slot previously occupied by the cancelled Prodigal Son.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20



8 pm 9-1-1 Season 5



9 pm THE BIG LEAP series premiere

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21



8 pm The Resident Season 5



9 pm OUR KIND OF PEOPLE series premiere

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22



8 pm The Masked Singer Season 6



9 pm ALTER EGO series premiere

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23



8 pm The Masked Singer (season premiere, Part 2)



9 pm ALTER EGO (series premiere, Part 2)

FRIDAYS (Ongoing)



8 pm Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAYS (Ongoing)



7 pm Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26



8 pm The Simpsons Season 33



8:30 pm The Great North Season 2



9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 12



9:30 pm Family Guy Season 19

THURSDAYS (Beginning Oct. 7)



8 pm Thursday Night Football

9-1-1: Lone Star, Call Me Kat, THE CLEANING LADY, DOMINO MASTERS, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!, KRAPOPOLIS, I Can See Your Voice, MasterChef Junior, MONARCH, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, PIVOTING, WELCOME TO FLATCH

Filthy Rich, Last Man Standing, NEXT and Prodigal Son ; Name That Tune‘s fate TBD