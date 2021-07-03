fox-news’-jesse-watters-recounts-“mom-texts”-between-hard-covers

Fox News’ Jesse Watters will be out Tuesday with “How I Saved the World,” which includes a chapter of “Mom Texts” — critiques from his liberal mother (sometimes after a vodka) that became a segment on “The Five,” after he originally read them to co-hosts during commercial breaks.

What she’s saying: “You are on ‘Fantasy Island’! And don’t make statements about what I as a Democrat want.

“Sad.”

“WHAT R U TALKING ABOUT!!!???”

“Please pronounce your ‘ing’s. The word is ‘putting’ not ‘puttin’.'”

“You are screaming at Juan and so disrespectfully. Tone it down!”

“Remember to respect your elders and I mean Geraldo!”

“Did you dye your eyebrows black?”

“Life is bigger than Hillary. Stop behaving like a one-trick pony.”

“Stop yelling at Juan.”

“Remember, confidence is silent and insecurity is loud.”

