fox-news’-jesse-watters-recounts-“mom-texts”-between-hard-covers

Fox News’ Jesse Watters will be out Tuesday with “How I Saved the World,” which includes a chapter of “Mom Texts” — critiques from his liberal mother (sometimes after a vodka) that became a segment on “The Five,” after he originally read them to co-hosts during commercial breaks.
What she’s saying: “You are on ‘Fantasy Island’! And don’t make statements about what I as a Democrat want.
“Sad.”
“WHAT R U TALKING ABOUT!!!???”
“Please pronounce your ‘ing’s. The word is ‘putting’ not ‘puttin’.'”
“You are screaming at Juan and so disrespectfully. Tone it down!”
“Remember to respect your elders and I mean Geraldo!”
“Did you dye your eyebrows black?”
“Life is bigger than Hillary. Stop behaving like a one-trick pony.”
“Stop yelling at Juan.”
“Remember, confidence is silent and insecurity is loud.”
