Home WORLD NEWS - News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
WORLD NEWS

- News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage

by News
0 views
- News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum doesn’t appear to know that Puerto Rico is part of the U.S.

MacCallum and other anchors were discussing Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday. The Category 4 storm caused waters to surge 6 feet above normal high tide levels in one part of Florida and, as of Wednesday evening, left over 2 million people without power.

MacCullum brought up Hurricane Ian’s impact on Cuba along with Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico before implying the U.S. territory wasn’t part of the country.

“You know you feel terrible for people in Puerto Rico who were just hit, in Cuba who were just hit. Thank God we have better infrastructure in our country,” MacCullum said.

Listen to the rest of her comments below:

Twitter users mocked the anchor’s statement on American infrastructure along with her apparent separation of Puerto Rico from the U.S.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…Florida Reporter Uses Genius NSFW Method To Protect Mic In Hurricane

Hurricane Ian Leaves More Than 1.5 Million Without Power; Storm Surges Break Records

Waffle House Closes 21 Restaurants As Hurricane Ian Moves Across Florida

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kissinger: In a way, Russia’s already lost the...

Young couple dies in late-night crash, Tennessee cops...

Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that...

Lost hiker asked for help in Colorado. Rescuers...

Buildings leveled. Homes underwater. Fort Myers Beach ‘is...

Trump Picked the Special Master but Now He...

Camera goes underwater, then viral as Hurricane Ian...

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Shooting at California school campus leaves at least...

A doc from the Disney family takes aim...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.