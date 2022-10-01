Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum doesn’t appear to know that Puerto Rico is part of the U.S.

MacCallum and other anchors were discussing Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday. The Category 4 storm caused waters to surge 6 feet above normal high tide levels in one part of Florida and, as of Wednesday evening, left over 2 million people without power.

MacCullum brought up Hurricane Ian’s impact on Cuba along with Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico before implying the U.S. territory wasn’t part of the country.

“You know you feel terrible for people in Puerto Rico who were just hit, in Cuba who were just hit. Thank God we have better infrastructure in our country,” MacCullum said.

Listen to the rest of her comments below:

Twitter users mocked the anchor’s statement on American infrastructure along with her apparent separation of Puerto Rico from the U.S.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

