Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide | TheHill – The Hill

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday.

A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.

WUSA9, a CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C. was the first to report that DeFreytag died by suicide last month.