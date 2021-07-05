Home WORLD NEWS Fourth of July fireworks light up night sky in Washington, DC and New York City – Fox News
Fourth of July fireworks light up night sky in Washington, DC and New York City – Fox News

written by admin
Crowds in Washington, D.C. capped off the nation’s 245th birthday with a monumental fireworks display at the National Mall. 

This year holds special significance as the country slowly returns to a sense of normalcy after nearly a year and a half of lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

People enjoy the fireworks as they gather for the annual Independence Day celebration at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2021. (REUTERS)

The fireworks were set off near the Lincoln Memorial just after 9 p.m.

The National Park Service said the National Mall provides “prime viewing” for this year’s display – “one of the most spectacular in recent memory.” 

Fireworks illuminate the sky above the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, DC on July 4, 2021. (Getty Images)

The display will be visible in most areas throughout Washington, D.C. as well as Northern Virginia. 

Another monumental fireworks display was set to be launched from five barges in New York City’s East River at 9:25 p.m. 

